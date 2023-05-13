The Teddy Bear Ministry has been going on for years, but this time First Baptist Church Dadeville’s Sunday school class got to play a role.
As part of the Baptist Church Association's Woman’s Missionary Union, multiple local churches collect teddy bears from January through March. The teddy bears are then brought to the Tallapoosa Baptist Association, and the association shares the bears with first responders across the county for when they encounter a child in crisis.
Rather than the association doing all the distribution work, Sunday school teacher Ann Atkins requested for her class to be involved by presenting some of the teddy bears to the Dadeville Police Department.
“Every opportunity I can, I try to teach the kids missions,” Atkins said. “I have been teaching for 50 plus years. I have taught everything from pre-k Sunday school, all the way through the years.”
Currently, her class is fourth through sixth graders and Atkins said she wanted her students to learn that the Teddy Bear Ministry is about being a part of God’s work.
“I want [the ministry] to be used as the hands and feet of Jesus,” she said. “I want it to bring love, peace and comfort to a child, when they may be in a scary situation. When you give a teddy bear to a child the first thing they do with it is take it in their arms and give it a big hug and squeeze it and show love and comfort to it.”
To make the missionary work more engaging for her students, Atkins turned the collecting of the teddy bears into a game.
Each of the students had an opportunity to earn toy coins. Coin-earning activities could include arriving on time, bringing your bible, memorizing the weekly scripture verses and random acts of kindness.
“I made them banks with fruit jars and spray [painted] them black so they couldn’t see in them,” she said. “So they couldn’t say ‘I got more than you.’”
For every five coins they earned they would get one teddy bear. At the end of March they counted each student’s coins and had enough for a total of 25 teddy bears.
Also part of the ministry for the students was seeing the impact of the teddy bears. After talking to Chief Jonathan Floyd, a couple of police officers came to the Sunday school class so that the students could give them the bears in person.
The officers also talked to the class about how the teddy bears help local children. Atkins said one example she heard was if there’s a car accident and there’s a distressed child, the police officer gives them a teddy bear to hold.
The teddy bears were also distributed to additional agencies including the department of human resources, the sheriff’s office, the fire station and the hospital. Between the rest of the agencies, Atkins gave away 86 bears in all, plus two bags for the association to pass around as they need.
Atkins said missionary work is her heart, but so is teaching her students.
“I love teaching,” she said. “I do it for a selfish reason I guess because I love learning myself; it’s teaching me.”