Editor’s Note: This article contains information about sexual assault and rape and could be triggering to some readers.
With April being Sexual Assault Awareness Month, Rape Counselors of East Alabama (RCEA) passed out teal ribbons to the Dadeville Police Department.
RCEA is an organization that aids sexual assault victims, survivors and loved ones within Lee, Russell, Macon, Tallapoosa and Chambers counties. Through their criminal justice advocacy, the organization often works alongside law enforcement.
Amanda Carpenter, victim services program coordinator, said Dadeville Police Chief Jonathan Floyd has been very supportive of the organization throughout the years, along with the other law enforcement agencies in their service-area.
“The ultimate goal is to get that victim and survivor the best support possible,” Carpenter said. “Working in a partnership is amazing because it's most beneficial for the victim and survivor to have as many resources as they possibly can.”
The teal ribbons have been placed in police officers’ car to help start the conversation about sexual assault awareness. Carpenter said this is important to talk about because it can happen to anyone. In fact every 68 seconds an American is sexually assaulted, according to the Rape, Abuse and Incest National Network (RAINN).
What is sexual assault?
Counseling and outreach coordinator Faith Naumcheff defines sexual assault as any unwanted sexual contact. It can be a touch to a kiss to groping to penetration, which is rape.
While women are at higher risk to experience sexual assault, Naumcheff said it’s also not simply a “women’s issue.” According to RAINN, 21% of transgender, genderqueer or nonconforming college students have been sexually assaulted and roughly 3% of American men have experienced an attempted or completed rape.
“Rape is not about sexual desire,” Carpenter added. “It is about power and control.”
Naumcheff said this leads into another part of the conversation that often gets lost, which is sexual assault is a crime and the blame is on the perpetrator, not the victim.
“It doesn’t matter what they were wearing; it does not matter if they were drinking; it does not matter if they knew the person; it does not matter if they went home with them; it does not matter if they kissed them, if they consent to anything before, it’s never their fault,” Naumcheff said. “They are never to blame for what happened to them.”
This is also why understanding consent is important in terms of what is sexual assault. Naumcheff said it’s more than agreeing to something. It has to be done without the influence of drugs or alcohol. It cannot be coerced, and it has to be from someone who can consent.
“Consent should be capital Y-E-S,” Naumcheff said. “There’s this old idea of no means no. We are trying to change the culture towards anything but yes means no.”
With sexual assault, there is also a myth around false reporting. Naumcheff said the likelihood of someone false reporting sexual assault is just as equal with the likelihood of false reporting any other crime.
Naumcheff said another common misconception about sexual assault and rape is that the perpetrator is a stranger. However, that’s generally not the case with 8 out of 10 times the perpetrator is someone the victim knows.
Knowing your resources
Rape, in particular, has long lasting psychological impacts with 94% of women experiencing post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) symptoms two weeks following the crime. Naumcheff said some rape and sexual assault survivors may later get diagnosed with PTSD.
“After an event like this happens, it changes the way a victim or survivor views themselves, the way they view society, the way that they view their relationships,” she said. “The entire viewpoint around them can change because they no longer feel like the world they once saw is safe.”
This is why RCEA offers resources such as free, confidential counseling and they offer medical advocacy with supporting the victim and nurse through the Sexual Assault Nurse Examination or SANE kit.
In Alabama, a victim has 72 hours to have a SANE kit performed. It is free, confidential and an individual doesn’t need a police report to do it. It includes preventive medicines and there is an option to do a Jane Doe case, which is where the hospital holds the kit for 90 days, so a police report does not have to happen immediately.
RCEA also does legal advocacy, where members of the organization go to trial and sit with the victim through court.
“We would love to live in a world where we think everybody has somebody,” Carpenter said. “There’s a lot of times when we go to the hospital or we go to court with these victims and survivors, and they have no one.”
Carpenter explained due to how pervasive this crime can be RCA offers a 24-hour hotline. This hotline is for victims and survivors to call when they are triggered, need to talk to someone, are seeking general assistance and also for loved ones who may need support aiding a victim or survivor.
“We do not give advice. We give options and we listen,” Carpenter said. “We support them in whatever decision they make.”
The Rape Counselors of East Alabama hotline can be reached at 334-705-0510.