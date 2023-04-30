sexual assault awareness month

Rape Counselors of East Alabama give teal ribbons to Dadeville Police Department in observance of Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

 Submitted / The Outlook

Editor’s Note: This article contains information about sexual assault and rape and could be triggering to some readers.

Abigail Murphy is a multimedia reporter for Tallapoosa Publishers, Inc. To contact Abigail Murphy, email abigail.murphy@alexcityoutlook.com.

Tags

Recommended for you