The first full week of classes officially began for Tallapoosa County Schools last week. As students return to school in Dadeville, city leaders have safety on their minds.
Community leaders inquired about safety measures during a city council meeting on Tuesday, August 23. City attorney Robin Reynolds specificallyrequested that Dadeville police update city leaders and the public regarding the department’s security procedures going into the new school year.
“Since school has just come back into session, could you explain to the public what your procedures will be for school crossings in the morning and school resource officers for schools,”Reynolds said.
Police Chief Jonathan Floyd, who attended the meeting, elaborated on the department's protocols.
“We will have a school resource officer in the schools everyday and every morning at drop-off time and every evening at pick-up,” he said.
The police department will assign several police officers to traffic duty, with one police officer assigned to Dadeville Elementary School, and two officers at Dadeville High School.
Overall,Floyd concluded that in terms of safety, the first week of school started off well, and that school leaders have done a good job of controlling access to the campuses early in the morning.
“The new construction is going to cause a little bit of disruption to how things are being done,” Floyd said. “But so far, we haven't had any hiccups.”
