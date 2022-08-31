Dadeville High School
The police department will assign several police officers to traffic duty at both Dadeville Elementary School and Dadeville High School. 

 File / The Outlook

The first full week of classes officially began for Tallapoosa County Schools last week. As students return to school in Dadeville, city leaders have safety on their minds. 

William Marlow is a multimedia reporter for Tallapoosa Publishers, Inc. To reach William, email william.marlow@alexcityoutlook.com.

