New Dadeville Police Department officers Colton Ankers and Kalie Abbett have barely been out of the police academy but are already seeing action in the field. Both assisted with a Dadeville animal hoarding case earlier this week.
Ankers, 23, responded to the initial call on Village Street and Abbett, 29, assisted when the police department seized the 16 cats, 14 dogs, three pigs and a duck.
“We both were in on that and learned a lot,” Abbett said. “(We learned) the difference between the charges of felony aggravated cruelty to animals versus just regular cruelty to animals and how the investigators go about with the warrants and investigating everything and how the warrant process goes. It’s a lot.”
Ankers and Abbett graduated from the Northeast Alabama Law Enforcement Academy in Anniston on July 25. Akers started with the Dadeville Police Department on July 29 and Abbett joined July 30.
Abbett graduated from Benjamin Russell in 2008 and worked in the police reserves for Jacksons Gap before hearing of an open position with the Dadeville Police Department.
“I wanted to join to help people out and better the community and it was a challenge for me just to be able to get through the academy and get everything,” Abbett said.
Abbett is the first female police officer at the department and is getting trained to work with the local Department of Human Resources to respond to domestic violence cases and cases with children. She said she hopefully would like to work her way up to an investigator.
Ankers graduated from Tallassee in 2014 and went into law enforcement because he always wanted to be a police officer. His goal is to push himself to the best of his abilities.
“There’s a lot to learn every day even if you’re off duty,” Ankers said. “I think the longer you’re in (law enforcement), the more you see where you want to go because I feel like right now I’ve barely scratched the surface.”
Abbett and Ankers agreed the job is different every day when they go to work.
“I want to better myself,” Abbett said. “I want to learn everything that I can and get to know everybody in the community and help out with anything that I possibly can.”
Both advised anyone interested in joining law enforcement to make good decisions. Outside of work, Abbett enjoys hunting and fishing and Ankers likes to spend time with his wife, Jessa Ankers.