Law enforcement is investigating the theft of pharmaceuticals from a Dadeville pharmacy.
Tallapoosa County sheriff Jimmy Abbett said individuals entered Jim’s Pharmacy on County Road 34 in Dadeville early Tuesday morning.
“A preliminary investigation revealed that two unknown black males wearing gray hoodies, black pants and masks forcibly entered the pharmacy at approximately 3:15 a.m.,” Abbett said. “It is reported they took an undetermined amount of pharmaceuticals.”
Abbett said the incident is still under investigation and the department is seeking information related to the burglary.
“If anyone has information, please contact the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department at 256-825-4264 or call the Secret Witness line at 256-827-2035.”