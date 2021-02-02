The Dadeville Police Department arrested Roger Wayne Pennington III last week on multiple charges related to child sex abuse and child porngraphy.
Pennington, 37, of Dadeville was arrested and charged with sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years old, a Class B felony; first-degree rape, a Class A felony; first degree sodomy, a Class A felony; production of child pornography, a Class A felony; possesion of child pornography, a Class C felony; sexual torture, a Class A felony and two counts of willful abuse of a child, a Class C felony.
Dadeville police chief Jonathon Floyd said an investigation began early in January. Court documents reveal the mother of children called the police after discovering evidence of the abuse. An investigation was aided by the help of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Internet Crimes Against Children Unit, the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department, the Auburn Police Department, the Tallapoosa County Department of Human Resources and the Tri-County Children’s Advocacy Center.
Pennington was taken to the Tallapoosa County Jail and bond has not been set.
Floyd said the case is still under investigation and more charges are possible.
If Pennington is found guilty of sexual abuse of a child under 12, he could be sentenced to between 10 and 20 years in prison. If Pennington is found guilty of first-degree rape, he could be sentenced to between 10 and 99 years in prison. If Pennington is found guilty of first-degree sodomy he could be sentenced to between 10 and 99 years in prison. If Pennington is found guilty of production of child pornography he could be sentenced to between 10 and 99 years in prison. If Pennington is found guilty of possession of child pornography he could be sentenced to between one and 10 years in prison. If Pennington is found guilty of sexual torture he could be sentenced to between 10 and 99 years in prison. If Pennington is found guilty of willful abuse of a child he could be sentenced to between one and 10 years in prison.