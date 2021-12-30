Dadeville residents will be able to stock up on emergency supplies without having to pay neither local nor state sales tax the weekend of Feb. 25-27.
The Dadeville City Council approved the resolution to temporarily waive its sales tax at its regular meeting Tuesday by unanimous vote.
This is the 11th year of the statewide 4 percent sales tax holiday, which applies to common supplies costing less than $60 such as batteries, weather radios, flashlights, tarps, plywood, coolers, first-aid kits and smoke detectors. Portable generators costing $1,000 or less are also exempt.
Local municipalities such as Dadeville may opt in to the statewide tax holiday by resolution or ordinance at least 30 days in advance.
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Alabama...
Tallapoosa River At Wadley affecting Chambers, Randolph and
Tallapoosa Counties.
.Flooding continues on the Tallapoosa River Basin and a flood
warning remains in effect.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
&&
Another statement will be issued by Friday morning, or sooner if
conditions warrant.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE FRIDAY
NIGHT...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Tallapoosa River At Wadley.
* WHEN...From this evening to early Saturday morning.
* IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet, Flooding of pasture lands in the area
occurs and cattle and farm equipment should be moved to higher
ground if higher stages are forecast.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:00 PM CST Thursday the stage was 13.3 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 7:00 PM CST Thursday was 13.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 14.4
feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below
flood stage early tomorrow afternoon.
- Flood stage is 13.0 feet.
&&
Weather Alert
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Visibility less than one-half in dense fog.
* WHERE...All of Central Alabama.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
&&