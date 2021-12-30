Hackneyville Community Center
Buy Now

Workers place a tarp over the Hackneyville Community Center roof due to damage caused by Hurricane Zeta in 2020. Tarps are among the dozens of items that can be purchased tax-free Feb. 25-27.

 File / The Outlook

Dadeville residents will be able to stock up on emergency supplies without having to pay neither local nor state sales tax the weekend of Feb. 25-27.

The Dadeville City Council approved the resolution to temporarily waive its sales tax at its regular meeting Tuesday by unanimous vote.

This is the 11th year of the statewide 4 percent sales tax holiday, which applies to common supplies costing less than $60 such as batteries, weather radios, flashlights, tarps, plywood, coolers, first-aid kits and smoke detectors. Portable generators costing $1,000 or less are also exempt.

Local municipalities such as Dadeville may opt in to the statewide tax holiday by resolution or ordinance at least 30 days in advance.

Tags

Recommended for you