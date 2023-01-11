Dadeville police officers were awarded promotions during a Dadeville City Council meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. Dadeville police officer Eric Kelly (left) achieved the rank of lieutenant during a promotion ceremony Tuesday.
Dadeville police officer Billy Stewart (left) was recognized for his service and also earned the rank of lieutenant. During the ceremony, Stewart's wife pinned a new badge to his uniform.
Promotions were earned during a Dadeville City Council meeting Tuesday.
At a Jan.10 regularly scheduled meeting, the council received updates from various city departments and boards, which prompted Dadeville police Chief Jonathan Floyd to announce he is reorganizing the Dadeville police department’s leadership.
“My operation commander/assistant chief has moved on and so we're going to be structured with division commanders,” Floyd said.
Floyd then proceeded to nominate officers Eric Kelly and Billy Stewart for the position and conduct a promotion ceremony before the council.
“These two gentlemen that I'm going to present to you tonight are the dictionary definition of loyal. They are an asset to the City of Dadeville, and their hard work and their dedication are the reason that they're being promoted,” Floyd said.
Floyd then spoke to each officer’s character individually, and first noted Kelly, who has served with the Dadeville Police Department in 2015.
“He has been as loyal and dedicated as you can get. I congratulate you on your journey from rookie officer, graduation of the academy to embarking on your police career,” Floyd said. “Now you have arrived at the position of lieutenant and I entrust in you the deputy division of the Dadeville Police Department and the trust of the City of Dadeville.”
Of Stewart, Floyd described him as a dedicated and trustworthy officer.
“When I took over as chief in the fall of 2019, you were the first person I reached out to, and said you ever thought about coming home. The City of Dadeville is a better place because you decided to come home,” Floyd said. “You [Stewart] and Lieutenant Kelly exemplify everything that is right with the Dadeville Police Department."
Mayor Jimmy “Frank” Goodman and council members concluded the ceremony by applauding both officers for their promotions.
In other action, the Dadeville City Council:
Approved nominees for the city’s planning commission, board of adjustment and beautification board.
Received an update on purchasing a triangle property at Highway 49 along Mask and Young Street.
Approved the purchase of a fuel tank for the city.
The next meeting of the Dadeville City Council is scheduled for Jan. 24, 2022 at 5:30 p.m.
