Both being Dadeville natives, Richard and Harriet White value local history which makes owning a historic home even more momentous for the now-retired couple.
The Whites bought the unoccupied home on Lafayette Street in 1984 and have become history buffs and caretakers of historic generational items.
“We have really enjoyed being a part of the local history,” Harriet said. “It’s been home to us for over 30 years now and we’ve enjoyed bringing the house back to life.”
The 1895 Victorian-Colonial was originally built as a wedding gift to Gertrude Nichols Phillips and her husband Joe by Gertrude’s father. The bride and groom divided their time between that home in Dadeville and Wisconsin. Both died in Tallapoosa County and are buried in the city cemetery.
The Phillips’ niece made the residence her home until she died in 1979 and it’s now a well-loved household for the Whites.
“When we first bought it, we did an extensive renovation and basically gutted it back to the studs,” Harriet said. “We redid the wiring, plumbing, insulation and all those things.”
The renovation took about two years and the Whites moved in the house in 1986. They have been more than content with their residence since. Richard and Harriet are both retired teachers and Richard retired as the Dadeville football coach after the 2019 season.
“It was always real convenient to live in town and close to the school,” Harriet said. “We attend First Baptist Church in Dadeville and so our location has been very convenient.”
Since that initial remodel, the Whites have spruced up little projects only here and there in terms of normal house maintenance.
“We really haven’t made a lot of changes since we first renovated the house,” Harriet said. “We’re working on building a little cookhouse out back that’s not finished.”
Richard loves to grill, which has become a hobby, so the cookhouse in the works will be a special haven for him.
One of the couple’s favorite rooms is the kitchen due to the handmade cabinets and original heart pine wood staircase.
“Our carpenter (Harvey Easterwood) who is deceased now did a real good job helping us,” Harriet said. “He built a staircase in back of the kitchen with original heart pine wood and the cabinets the family living there had were aluminum, white cabinets that were popular in the ’50s.”
Since those cabinets did not match the aesthetics of the staircase, Harriet asked the carpenter to find a better solution.
“He came up with some of the original molding, millwork and baseboards that we had removed in the process of the renovation and built us custom cabinets out of that,” she said. “That’s something very unique about the house and most people tend to notice that.”
The original doors are put together with pegs and adorned with original porcelain knobs. Between the dining room and foyer is a large pocket door. Several original stained glass windows inspired a universal color scheme for the décor.
“We spend the most time in our den area,” Harriet said. “The original house had a ladies’ room and a gentlemen’s parlor. This area would have been the gentlemen’s parlor.”
The Whites chose that location as the den because it has a fireplace and felt more casual.
All the bedrooms are located upstairs and one of the guest rooms, known as the Hardy Bedroom, houses a unique painted Oriental bedroom suite, which originally belonged to the Walter Hardy family.
On display in that room is a bedspread crocheted by Harriet’s grandmother, Elizabeth “Sister” Hardy Sanford.
Two other quilts in the house are rooted in local ties. The Woods Friendship quilt covers the breakfast table in the back of the home with 20 squares. Each square contains the name or initials of its quilter. The other quilt is one of five original-designed quilts pieced, appliqued and embroidered by Harriet’s great aunt Ruth.
The antique house is furnished with a variety of period reproductions and family heirlooms.
“I think it’s made it more meaningful for us to live in one of the historic homes,” Harriet said. “We haven’t had to do much but we maintain it but there is always work to be done on the house.”