Tallapoosa County has a new author among its ranks.
Negrita Smart, of Dadeville, has published her first children’s book entitled, “Grace And The Golden Rule,” which she hopes teaches children a lesson in the value of kindness.
“I am trying to reach out to young people and steer them back towards what I consider are some basic life lessons and wholesome values,” she said.
The book’s themes channel her Dadveille upbringing and specifically lessons she learned from her parents as a child.
“I'm a small town girl, my roots and heart are in Dadeville, and my parents taught me important life lessons, and I reflected back to those, especially, in this book,” she said.
In the book, Smart highlights one theme in particular — the golden rule.
“It is all about learning how to treat other people the way that you want to be treated,” she said. “The message stems from the Bible. That is where I pulled my inspiration as well as from my family.”
Smart’s parents initially spurred her passion for writing, and the book serves as a tribute to them.
“Even the parents that are portrayed in the book have some qualities that are from my memories of growing up,” she said. “My parents have been very influential in my life and the majority of decisions that they made, or for the family, was based on what's right, what's wrong and how to treat other people.”
Smart graduated from Dadeville in 1994 and earned scholarships to both Central Alabama Community College and AUM.
In 2020, Smart decided to put ink to paper and started writing her first book during the COVID-19 pandemic. Smart’s love for reading began as a child in school while reading one of her favorite book series.
“In school, I loved to read the Amelia Bedelia books series, and as I began to read different books, I was inspired to write,” she said.
Now, she hopes her book will help families enjoy reading as much as she does and also promote important conversations among parents and children.
“My hope is adults will read the book with their child, and this will start a conversation not just about the golden rule, but conversations about caring, kindness and love,” Smart said.
The book’s plot follows Grace, a 5 year old who has been taught valuable lessons by her parents, but when she is presented with different situations, Grace must put those lessons in action and practice what she has been taught.
“Oftentimes, we can quote those things that are right to do, but the reality is, what are we going to do when we're faced with that situation?” she said. “So action is very important, and following through with what we know to be right.”
Smart said she plans for the book to be expanded into a series.
“Grace And The Golden Rule,” is now available for purchase on Amazon.