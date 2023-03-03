Later this month, a new gift shop will be in downtown Dadeville called Flutterflies.
Owner Amy Koon said opening a small business on the square is something she has been wanting to do for years.
“I've always dreamed of having a gift shop and with the help of my husband and my children, it's coming true,” Koon said. “Dadeville is my hometown so I always thought about having a business on the square.”
Koon has worked at TMP Construction for the past 17 years, and she plans to continue to work there as her shop opens. However, Koon also had experience helping with The Blue Hydrangea gift shop when it was open.
“I enjoyed working with people, decorating and seeing the new shipments coming in for the gift shop,” she said, reflecting on her time at The Blue Hydrangea. “It kind of inspired me to have my own.”
At Flutterflies, there will be copper art, Caroline Hill purses, a candle line, Bogg bags and food products such as spices, olive oils and vinegars. The shop will also have a children’s section, which contains books and gift items.
Bringing the gift shop together has taken roughly a year although Koon said she has had a lot of help from her family. She and her husband have six children, who all are attending college or have graduated. Two of her daughters have helped with social media and modeling merchandise for photos and her sons have been helping out with the manual labor side.
Her husband came up with the sign design displayed out front after visiting a couple of tourist destinations like St. Augustine. The name Flutterflies was also inspired by Koon’s family.
“I came up with the name Flutterflies one time when my daughter was young and she had to write this little school paper,” she said. “It just always stuck with me, and I said ‘someday, if I did have a gift shop, I think I would call it flutterflies.’”
With opening day a week away, Koon said she is both ready and nervous.
“I'm hoping that the merchandise that we have is the things that people are looking for,” Koon said. “But the part about opening our own shop right here in town, and I have so many people that are supporting it already, that's exciting.”
Opening day will be March 9 with the ribbon cutting at 3 p.m. Throughout the first weekend, Koon said she is planning to have door prizes to kick things off.
Flutterflies is located at 210 W Cusseta Street. Its current operating hours will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Wednesday; 3 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday through Friday; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.