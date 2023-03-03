Flutterflies
Amy Koon is opening a gift shop in downtown Dadeville called Flutterflies named after a word Koon's made up while trying to help her daughter with a writing assignment years ago. She said its name that has always stuck with her, and she knew if she ever opened a business she would call it Flutterflies.

 By Abigail Murphy Multimedia Reporter

Later this month, a new gift shop will be in downtown Dadeville called Flutterflies.

