An incident involving a police officer who drew a gun while pulling over a resident was further discussed at the Dadeville City Council meeting Tuesday.
One citizen, Sara Williams, believes the officer in question should be dismissed from the department and said she has a petition 200-plus residents have signed on the matter.
“We would like to know what happened on that call,” said Williams, who is the aunt of DeMico Silmon. “If not, we would like to protest city hall if that’s not done.”
Dadeville resident Melinda Silmon and her son DeMico Silmon approached the council at its Nov. 12 meeting and said DeMico was pulled over by Dadeville Police Department officer John Sutherlin, who had his gun drawn and left quickly without explanation. Police officers were told to be on the lookout (BOLO) for a silver BMW sports utility vehicle and DeMico was driving a silver Nissan Altima.
The Silmons were concerned how the police department and Mayor Wayne Smith responded to the incident. The city explained Sutherlin was distracted when he pulled over DeMico.
Melinda Silmon returned to the council and expressed her further frustrations Tuesday with how the policing was done. Silmon first brought up Title 32 in Alabama state law, which reads police officers are supposed to state why they pull over a vehicle during a traffic stop, and said Dadeville officers need to follow the procedure.
“For me it seemed like the officer knew who he was looking for because (he) pulled over this particular vehicle,” Silmon said. “When my son lets the window down, this is just DeMico, a little kid who’s going to school to take an exam to try to graduate from college. But the officer being distracted has caused my son’s life to change dramatically.”
Silmon said her son was “scarred for life” and police have never even ticketed him.
Another problem for Silmon was Sutherlin approached her later that day in her neighborhood looking for an address and moved on to other houses. She noticed late that day a silver BMW SUV was there and the officer spoke to the driver twice. She asked the council if a weapon was pulled on that vehicle two times.
A third concern for Silmon was the police department sending Sutherlin to respond to the call by himself because it involved a person with a gun.
“Last time I attended the council meeting you had every officer in Dadeville in this meeting,” Silmon told the council. “I don’t know. I’m not trying to assume what it was in reference to but you put a police (officer’s life) in danger sending him to a dangerous call pertaining to a gun.”
Silmon said the city has to be open and honest with citizens to move forward.
“If you guys would have showed just a little bit of empathy, just listened to what I had to say, we wouldn’t even be here,” Silmon told the council. “My son was violated.”
Silmon said she wanted to see the bodycam video footage of the traffic stop.
She then asked city attorney Robin Reynolds about the probable cause to stop DeMico’s vehicle. Reynolds said he wouldn’t argue with her but the radio operator called out a silver vehicle and Sutherlin responded to the area where the (BOLO) vehicle was spotted.
“(Sutherlin) stopped a silver vehicle,” Reynolds said. “In many instances when somebody calls in a complaint like that, they may not get the model of the vehicle correct. So he is going to stop a similarly colored vehicle like that.”
Silmon told Reynolds his answer was incorrect and if Sutherlin was distracted and unsure he should have called dispatch. Reynolds said again he wouldn’t argue with her.
Silmon then asked if DeMico was seized during the traffic stop and Reynolds did not respond.
“I don’t need you to tell me the officer was wrong,” Silmon said. “I know he was wrong.”
Williams told the council, “We all know we need the police but let’s not let one bad apple take the whole office (down). You can see that it was wrong.”
Dadeville police chief Jonathan Floyd explained some recent changes at the police department. Officers were retrained in biased policing and now must explain to people pulled over in a felony traffic stop why they were stopped and when they are no longer persons of interest.
“We have a really good policy already in place so they were retrained on that,” Floyd said.
In other action, the city council:
• Was introduced to new DPD officers Matt Sheets, Deon Green and Jarrett Casaday. The three will begin at the police academy Jan. 13.
• Heard from Smith on the courthouse square update. The project is expected to finish by mid-January.
• Held off on a nuisance complaint for a residence on West Lafayette Street
• Approved recreation center rentals
• Was reminded the next meeting will be held at 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 23 instead of Christmas Eve