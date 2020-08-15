Wayne Smith is seeking re-election for mayor of Dadeville. The City of Dadeville has seen many positive accomplishments in the past four years and Smith hopes to continue that forward motion.
“It is imperative that we keep this positive progress moving forward to continue the growth and prosperity of the community and to help make Dadeville a great place to live,” Smith said.
Smith is a lifelong resident of Dadeville and a graduate of Dadeville High School. He has been married to Joyce Smith, a fellow DHS graduate, for 37 years. They have three daughters who are also graduates of DHS.
He is a lifelong member of First Baptist Church of Dadeville and a 32nd Degree Mason of Dadeville Lodge No. 71 and a Shriner.
In serving the City of Dadeville, Smith obtained the credential of Advanced Certified Municipal Official. He participated in Leadership Lake Martin Class of 1996 and is a member of the Lake Martin Dadeville Area Chamber.
Smith has served as mayor for the past four years and is proud of his accomplishments but he also has a vision of growth. Fiscal responsibility, improvement of roads and infrastructure, the support of first responders and the school system are at the top of Smith’s long list of the goals set forth during the four years of his mayoral tenure. Those will continue to be a priority as he continues to serve the community if reelected.
As mayor, Smith oversaw and implemented many projects that contributed to the positive growth and prosperity of Dadeville including:
• Assisting with new business openings
• Supporting the expansion of industries
• Installing LED street lighting throughout the city
• Implementing the Dadeville Courthouse Square Enhancement Project Downtown Streetscape/Revitalization from a grant awarded in 2017
• Assisting in storm damage cleanup
• Maintaining a balanced budget, increased sales tax revenue and cut wasteful spending
• Providing resources to the Dadeville Police Department and the Dadeville Fire Department
• Helping bring the Alabama Bicentennial Display to Dadeville
• Revitalizing the Dadeville Beautification Board
• Opening a new addition to the Dadeville City Cemetery
• Utilizing a grant to demolish unsafe and unwanted structures
• Implementing a monthly citywide cleanup day
• Paving LaFayette Street and is planning for a grant to pave Freeman Drive
•Extending water service to residents who live within city limits on Highway 49 north
• Increasing meals served through the senior nutrition program and assisted with COVID-19 feeding programs
As a municipal partner, Smith welcomes ideas from citizens and promises to do everything in the best interest of the city and its citizens.
“It has been an honor to serve as mayor of Dadeville for the past four years, and I would like to have your vote to continue my service and dedication to the City of Dadeville,” Smith said. “I want to see the growth of the city at a good, steady rate and wants to do more to improve the quality of life here to make it even better than it already is.