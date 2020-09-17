Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN ALABAMA... TALLAPOOSA RIVER AT WADLEY AFFECTING CHAMBERS, RANDOLPH AND TALLAPOOSA COUNTIES. .FLOODING CONTINUES ON THE TALLAPOOSA RIVER BASIN AND A FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. ANOTHER STATEMENT WILL BE ISSUED BY THIS EVENING, OR SOONER IF CONDITIONS WARRANT. && ...THE FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT... THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE TALLAPOOSA RIVER AT WADLEY. * FROM THIS EVENING TO FRIDAY AFTERNOON. * AT 6:00 AM CDT THURSDAY THE STAGE WAS 5.9 FEET. * FLOOD STAGE IS 13.0 FEET. * MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FORECAST...THE RIVER IS EXPECTED TO RISE ABOVE FLOOD STAGE LATE THIS EVENING TO A CREST OF 13.2 FEET JUST AFTER MIDNIGHT TONIGHT. IT WILL THEN FALL BELOW FLOOD STAGE LATE TONIGHT. * IMPACT...AT 13.0 FEET, FLOODING OF PASTURE LANDS IN THE AREA OCCURS AND CATTLE AND FARM EQUIPMENT SHOULD BE MOVED TO HIGHER GROUND IF HIGHER STAGES ARE FORECAST. &&