Dadeville man arrested in Alex City on drug charges
Two types of illegal drugs were seized during the execution of an arrest warrant on 2643 U.S. Highway 280 in Alexander City Thursday. 

 Submitted / The Outlook

A Dadeville man was arrested in Alexander City Thursday in relation to the manufacturing of illegal substances.   

Christopher Shontae Turner
Christopher Shontae Turner

