A Dadeville man is in the Tallapoosa County Jail following a Thursday assault.
Dadeville Police Department chief Jonathon Floyd said the assault left a victim with a cut from “his forehead to the side of his face” and lots of visible blood. Floyd said his department responded to an altercation on South Tallassee Street on Thursday afternoon.
“Officers found a victim with lacerations to his face,” Floyd said. “The 24-year-old victim was first transported to Lake Martin Community Hospital to begin treatment of his injuries and then flown out of town for further treatment.”
Floyd said it didn’t take long to locate the offender.
“We followed up on a lead of a vehicle on East South Street,” Floyd said. “There was a lot of blood on the outside of the vehicle. Officers were able to recover the weapon we believe to have been used inside the vehicle.”
Floyd said Fredrick Moss, 54, of Dadeville was arrested and charged with first-degree assault.
“The offender and victim knew each other,” Floyd said. “At the moment I’m not sure what led to the argument that preceded the assault.”
Moss was released from jail on a $25,000 bond.