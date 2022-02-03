Dadeville lost one of its leaders as math teacher and longtime Dadeville Elementary School principal Donald Black passed away Tuesday at 89.
Black was the first principal of Dadeville Elementary when it was carved out of Dadeville High School, then a K-12 school. He continued to lead the school for 22 years while his wife, Martha Fay Black, taught third grade. Martha Fay passed away in August 2021.
"He was a leader who supported his students and his teachers," the Tallapoosa County Board of Education and Superintendent Ray Porter said in a statement. "The job of a school principal has very few rewards other than knowing you have supported your school and to see that you have made the community and the lives of your students a little better than the previous day. Mr. Black established high standards for his students and faculty."
Black, born in Georgia on Feb. 16, 1932, otherwise lived in Dadeville since infancy aside from four years in the Navy followed by his education at Jacksonville State University, Alabama Polytechnic Institute and Auburn University. Black attended Tallapoosa County High School and graduated from Dadeville High School, where he would later teach math. He married Camp Hill native Martha Fay Davis in 1959.
Nearly 100 well-wishers, including many of his former students and employees, commented on the school board's Facebook post with their memories and condolences.
"Our thoughts and prayers are with his family," the school board continued. "We know that he is once again with beloved Martha Fay. No words can express our appreciation for his service to our students and community."
His service will be held 2:30 p.m. Thursday at Dadeville First Baptist Church.
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM CST THIS MORNING THROUGH
FRIDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...A portion of central Alabama, including the following
counties, Autauga, Bibb, Calhoun, Chambers, Cherokee, Chilton,
Clay, Cleburne, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore, Etowah, Greene, Hale,
Jefferson, Lee, Lowndes, Macon, Marengo, Montgomery, Perry,
Randolph, Shelby, St. Clair, Sumter, Talladega, Tallapoosa and
Tuscaloosa.
* WHEN...From 6 AM CST this morning through Friday morning.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Periods of heavy rainfall are possible through Friday
morning. Additional rainfall totals of one to three inches,
with locally higher amounts, are possible.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
