Dadeville resident Melinda Silmon approached the city council Tuesday evening to present plans for a "kiddos and cops" meet and greet in March.
"I want to try to build a relationship with kids and the police," Silmon told the council.
The event will take place at Pennington Park with activities and a few speakers, Silmon said.
"I think it only takes a couple of minutes to get an understanding and be willing to communicate with each other," she said. "No one should fear the police, especially a child. For me, you get a lot of little kids that say 'the police are gonna get me.' We don't need that. Because as they grow up, that's instilled in them and that's not what we want to instill in kids."
Silmon said she spoke with Dadeville police chief Jonathan Floyd and got the police department on board.
"I also admit, police can be stereotyped — 'He's a bad cop,'" Silmon said. "Not all cops are bad. You've got to understand what their position is and what their importance (is)."
Tuesday's meeting was not the first time Silmon has approached the council regarding policing.
In 2019, Silmon and her son DeMico Silmon spoke to the council with the support of about 100 residents to request the removal of a police officer who had drawn a gun on DeMico during a traffic stop. DeMico, an Auburn University senior at the time, was on his way to an exam.
The officer involved no longer works at Dadeville Police Department.
While Silmon does not need the city's permission for the event as Pennington Park is private, Dadeville mayor Jimmy Frank Goodman was enthusiastic and offered his support.
"We'll do our best to help in any way we can," Goodman said. "Our kids (are) our future and we need to start teaching them the right way to go. If the grown people do not teach the kids, how do they learn?"
Silmon agreed, and addressed the mixed messaging on the police.
"I'm going to be honest, in some Black cultures there is a stereotype that cops are against you," she said.
The goal of the event, she said, was to create a chance for positive interactions instead.
Kiddos and Cops meet and greet will take place at Pennington Park on Saturday, March 6 from 12-3 p.m.