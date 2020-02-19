Shelley Macon may be only 23 but is ready to tackle the challenges and excitement ahead at the Dadeville Public Library. Macon, who recently began working as the library director, brings relevant experience and a love of books to the job.
An Alexander City native, Macon has always loved libraries and worked at Mamie’s Place Children’s Library for a few summers. She’s also an avid reader of historical fiction, fantasy and classic novels and loves helping others find books, so she feels the job is a perfect fit.
Macon has plenty of people on her side to give her advice and help when needed including Adelia M. Russell Library director Amy Huff, who Macon previously worked with in Alexander City. Macon also knows she can rely on Dadeville librarian Teri Jordan and Horseshoe Bend Regional Library director Susie Anderson.
“I do have experience in the library and I know things are new and take some time to learn, but I’m excited and willing to learn,” Macon said.
Working alongside friendly librarians helped her discover she loves the field.
“Some of the people I worked with when I was there were some of the same people that were there when I was growing up,” Macon said. “They were definitely always just (superb). They were always really encouraging and sweet and always talked to us about the books we read and if we liked them.”
Macon graduated with a psychology degree from Troy University in 2018. She has since worked with children with autism and developmental disabilities at Trellis Behavior and Learning Solutions.
During her first week, Macon has been learning the library’s circulation system, doing administrative things and cleaning out books. Macon is trying to learn everything about the job and getting to know the community.
Macon wants to continue the library’s programs including storytime, Friends of the Dadeville Public Library, summer reading, book club and LEGO activities. She is brainstorming some new programs of her very own to introduce.
Macon said people should go to the library because it offers a variety of print books, DVDs, audio books, eBooks, holds storytime and has plenty of LEGOS for children.
Jordan said she’s glad Macon is at the library.
“She’s just jumped right in,” Jordan said. “She’s doing very well.”
Although Macon is young, he has found a good fit in libraries and could see something in the field becoming a lifelong career.
“I think I like it here and I think I’d like to continue in some kind of library capacity anyway,” Macon said.