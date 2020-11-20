The Dadeville Public Library is asking the community to donate toys to ensure Tallapoosa County’s foster children have something under the Christmas tree.
“We’re fortunate this county has been so generous,” DHR director Brenda Floyd said. “This is part of our annual Christmas project to make sure our foster children have a Christmas.”
Floyd said the generosity of the community typically means DHR can go beyond giving toys to foster children.
"We also work with families who have risk in their lives,” Floyd said. “We work to get those children Christmas items also. Thanks to the generosity of this community, we have always been able to help most of our at-risk children and even had the ability to help families with last-minute needs right before Christmas to make sure they have something special.”
Anyone who would like to help support the Christmas project can contact DHR at 256-825-3700 to sponsor a child. DHR is also accepting monetary and toy donations at the DHR office.
The Dadeville Public Library is accepting new, unwrapped toys and gift cards through Dec. 3. Toys can be dropped off at the library at 205 N. West St.