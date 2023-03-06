John Williams is presenting his new book, “Monroeville and the Stage Production of To Kill a Mockingbird,” in collaboration with the Dadeville Public Library and Dadeville Performing Arts Center.
Williams said this book is not something he had set out to do, but rather it’s a story that found him. Roughly five years ago, Williams met Kathy McCoy, the director of the “To Kill a Mockingbird” production.
He originally reached out to McCoy in the hopes of getting her to direct a play he and his friend wrote about Hank Williams. Through working with her on the Hank Williams play, he found out more about “To Kill a Mockingbird.”
The “To Kill a Mockingbird” play had started as a fundraiser to save the Monroe County Courthouse and the play’s stage started as the courthouse itself. McCoy directed the play for its first 16 years.
She later approached him with the idea of writing a book about it. While he knew it was going to be a lot of work, Williams said he soon got absorbed with it.
As part of the research process, McCoy passed along some programs and other materials from over the years. Williams then conducted interviews, did research at the courthouse and slowly a book began to form.
“(It) is an interesting story in itself, a bunch of amateur actors, none of them ever got paid and this (play) has been going on since 1991,” Williams said. “It is still going, and they went all over the world. They've been to Jerusalem, Hong Kong, England, different places in the States, certainly all over Alabama. It's just an amazing story and I don't think a lot of people know it.”
Williams grew up in Auburn and with Lake Martin nearby his family has a house in the area. While McCoy was moving from one town to another, Williams offered her and her family a place at the lake.
“They were there for several weeks, and she got to know everybody in Tallapoosa County,” Williams said. “She's that kind of person. She goes out and meets everybody.”
While they were walking around Dadeville, Williams and McCoy went by the Dadeville Public Library and met the director, Brooke Smith. She said when she first met Williams in August, she had recently started her job as director.
The two pitched her the idea of the book presentation and they all agreed it’s something they wanted to do in the near future. To prepare for the presentation, Smith has been working alongside the Dadeville Performing Arts Center.
“First and foremost, it's been a pleasure to work with Kim and Jackie at the Performing Arts Center, and I look forward to collaborating with them in the future for other events,” Smith said. “I think that collaborating with them will allow us to show the community that we're willing to come together to benefit the community and to build community relationships.”
Smith said the book will be available to purchase at the presentation.
Williams said like the book, he won’t be talking about only the play. It’s a story about Monroeville, Harper Lee, actors, producers and of course the play itself. During the presentation, there also will be a Q&A, but most of all Williams said he hopes people find something they have never heard of before.
“I hope people who come will learn things they didn't know and find out what a much bigger story it is… then you think,” he said. “You think ‘Oh they did a play, okay, whatever.’ Well, there's a lot more to it than that and I try to illuminate some of the ‘a lot more.’”
Williams has published over eight books, and he formerly taught English at the LaGrange College for 26 years before retiring in 2015. Currently, he is continuing to write novels and mentoring at Reinhardt University through its master’s in fine arts program.
The book presentation will be at 3 p.m. March 9 in the Dadeville Performing Arts Center.