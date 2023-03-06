book presentation

John Williams published a recent book titled "Monroeville and the Stage Production of 'To Kill a Mockingbird." He will be doing a book presentation on March 9 alongside the Dadeville Public Library and Dadeville Performing Arts Center.

 Submitted | The Outlook

Abigail Murphy is a multimedia reporter for Tallapoosa Publishers, Inc. To contact Abigail Murphy, email abigail.murphy@alexcityoutlook.com.

