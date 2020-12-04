Dadeville attorney Teresa Fulmer was packing up the contents of her bookcase this summer when she came across a tattered volume with a familiar-sounding author, that may have once belonged to an Alabama governor.
The name was Johnson J. Hooper, the famed Dadeville humorist commemorated on historical marker N Broadnax Street, across from the Tallapoosa County Courthouse.
“I have collected old books over the years but I didn’t realize what it was exactly until I remembered reading the historical marker,” Fulmer said. “That’s how I put two and two together.”
The book, titled “Simon Suggs’ Adventures, Late of the Tallapoosa Volunteers,” had been sitting on the shelf in Fulmer’s office alongside some law books. The edition says it was published in 1881 in Philadelphia by T.B. Peterson & Brothers.
If the inscription on the inside cover reading “Wm C. Oates; Aug. 1st 1882” is to believed, Fulmer’s edition may have once belonged to the family William C. Oates, Alabama’s 29th governor, known for losing his right arm as a Confederate colonel in the Civil War.
The inside back cover, stamped “Oates Library Belvoir,” lends further credence to this theory. According to travel website Exploring Montgomery, Belvoir is a mansion in the state capital that was the family home of Gov. Oates’ son, William C. Oates Jr.
Fulmer, recently relocated to Birmingham, has a large collection of old books, some bought secondhand, others belonging to the collections of family members since deceased. Fulmer could not remember where the Hooper book came from.
Fulmer gifted the book to local historian Bill Ponder, who is giving it to the Tallapoosee Historical Society once its museum in Dadeville reopens. Ponder said Hooper’s books are hard to come by.
“We used to have one there at the museum, but one day it developed legs and walked off,” he said.
Ponder said the museum sometimes lent out its books for research but had lost track of who had it last.
Hooper moved to Dadeville in 1835, where he practiced law, edited several local newspapers and even worked as a Tallapoosa County census taker, leading to his first published work, “Taking the Census in Alabama.” Suggs, Hooper’s picaresque-style anti-hero, was considered very racy when he first started appearing in short stories in 1844 but made Hooper nationally known.
Contrary to what the historical marker says, Hooper died in 1862, not 1861, in Richmond, Virginia, according to Encyclopedia of Alabama.
Fulmer, originally from Alexander City, moved back to the area — this time Dadeville — in 2012, where she got to know Ponder.
“I know he was very involved in local history and I know he was very involved in the historical society,” Fulmer said.
Fulmer has always been intrigued by old books, but after this recent discovery, she’s seeing them in a new light.
“I try to notice them now,” Fulmer said. “I haven’t noticed any (other) one of great significance.”