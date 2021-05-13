Excitement could be heard from the fellowship hall of the Dadeville Presbyterian Church as the Dadeville Kiwanis club met.
Last week was the first time the civic club has met in person since March 2020. The COVID-19 pandemic forced the club to stop its in-person meetings.
“I want to welcome everyone back to Dadeville Kiwanis,” president Lesia Woody said. “It is good to be back. It’s good to see everybody. We have been gone a long time.”
Thursday members were excited to share personal updates with everyone through “Happy Dollars.”
“I’m happy to be back in Kiwanis,” member Gabby Witherington said. “It is great to see everybody. It’s good to be back at StillWaters, that is a blessing. Happy to be engaged. She is absolutely the perfect person for me.”
Witherington may have shared a little too much information. The Stillwaters golf professional gave everyone the quick rundown on the love of his life.
“The easiest way to explain it is she is like a female version of me, she’s just not as funny,” Witherington said. “She’s great. We have a common bond, we both love me.”
Member Brenda Floyd was happy as well for not only seeing other Kiwanians in person but for personal news as well.
“I’m happy since the last time we all met, I now have another granddaughter so I have two grandchildren now,” Floyd said. “I’m glad that my husband and I, for the first time last weekend, got to have just the four of us. That was quite the experience.”
Other members are happy to see the effects of COVID-19 winding down.
“I’m happy the good Lord smiled on us and we survived the virus — so far,” member Tony Johnson said.
Retired bank Phil Evers forgot to refill his wallet before the meeting.
“It’s been so long I forgot about the happy dollars,” Evers said. “I’m happy I had one (dollar bill). I did get my shots, I’m happy about that.”
Other members shared business success stories. And things shifted to club business. Woody announced the month of May was Bingo month at Niffer’s at the Lake with proceeds benefiting the club.
“Y’all go on Tuesdays if you can,” Woody said.
Peggy Bullard announced the club’s annual golf tournament would be Sept. 29. Bullard said the club would have a social event in June. Bullard also shared other fundraisers in the Dadeville area and asked for support.
The news of members and the club took up more time than normal. Mayor Frank Goodman was scheduled to be the speaker.
“We better give the mayor some time,” Johnson said.
Sandra Carlisle responded, “We just haven't been together in so long.”
Evers added, “We are getting caught up.”