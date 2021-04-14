The Dadeville City Council voted to extend its mask requirement in city buildings Tuesday, following the expiration of Alabama's statewide mask mandate on April 9.
"The masks will continue; we will revisit July the 1st," Dadeville mayor Jimmy Frank Goodman said.
The mask policy extension required little discussion among the council, which approved the motion unanimously. While most councilmembers wore masks for the duration, the council meeting was the first in months in which councilmembers sat side-by-side without any Plexiglas barriers.
"I hate these masks," councilmember Tony Wolfe said, before voting "yes" to extend the mask requirement.
In Tallapoosa County, Dadeville is alone in its continued mask requirement. On Monday, the Tallapoosa County Commission voted against continuing to require masks inside county courthouses, but will continue to encourage them following Gov. Kay Ivey's lead. Alexander City City Hall also no longer requires masks.
Unlike Birmingham's city-wide mask mandate, however, Dadeville's ordinance only applies to city buildings, including the library and Dadeville Rec Center.
In addition to the mask requirement, city council voted to reopen the rec center Monday but for senior gatherings only. Same as the masks, the council will revisit the matter July 1.