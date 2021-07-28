Dadeville city employees are about to get a bonus from the feds.
Dadeville City Council unanimously approved the one-time pay increase at its regular meeting Tuesday with new funding from the American Rescue Plan (ARP), the pandemic recovery program passed by the federal government earlier this year.
Dadeville's resolution will give $1,700 to current full-time employees and $850 to current part-time employees, both of whom had to have worked for the city between March 2020 and March 2021. The one-time pay increase — so-named as Alabama places restrictions on retroactive pay — was voted on by the city council with little discussion.
In addition to pay premiums for essential workers, ARP funding can be used for any response to the COVID-19 pandemic, including its negative economic impacts, for city services that lost revenue during the pandemic or for investment in water, sewer or broadband infrastructure.
In all, Alabama cities, towns and counties were allocated $1.7 billion, half of which will arrive in 2022.