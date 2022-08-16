When Shomeka Davis was nearing her Dadeville home on Fulton Street early Tuesday morning, she never dreamed it would be her home that the Dadeville Fire Department was responding to — her home of 15 years.
“We saw all the lights,” Davis said. “I was saying I hope our neighbor hadn’t gotten sick. We headed in because I was wanting to be nosy but this wasn’t the nosy I wanted.”
Davis arrived home to find the Dadeville Fire Department being assisted by Stillwaters and Paces Point volunteer fire departments trying to save her home.
“We were called out at 4:13 a.m.,” Dadeville fire Chief Scott Adkins said. “When it was called in, they said it was fully engulfed.”
Earlier Tuesday morning Davis left her home to go to Waffle House in Auburn.
“Me and my son, I woke him up and said, ‘Let's go eat.’ We do it all the time.
Sometimes we leave at 9 and not come back at 4 in the morning.
“We might go to Birmingham.”
Tuesday morning the menu at Waffle House was simple for Davis and her son.
“He wanted a waffle, some bacon, eggs and grits,” Davis said.
