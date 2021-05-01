U.S. News & World Report ranked Dadeville High School 91st in Alabama public schools, rising 59 places from its 2020 ranking and surpassing Benjamin Russell High School.
Dadeville's overall "scorecard" also improved by about 15 points to 61.51 out of 100. Benjamin Russell, ranked 80th in 2020, fell to 118th in Alabama in 2021. Benjamin Russell's scorecard also dropped by about 10 points to 54.63 out of 100.
Reeltown High School also fell in state rankings from 199th in 2020 to 245th-361st in 2021 (U.S. News does not rank schools in the bottom 25% of overall national rankings; 116 out of the 361 Alabama schools ranked fell into this category). Neither Horseshoe Bend School nor Coosa Central High School made the 2020 or 2021 rankings.
U.S. News' Best High Schools Rankings is the preeminent public school ranking systems nationwide (though it's been called "meaningless, and harmful" by The Atlantic). Scores are based on six indicators: college readiness, college classes offered (e.g. Advanced Placement or International Baccalaureate), math and reading proficiency, math and reading performance, underserved student performance and graduation rate.
Despite being released this week, the 2021 scores are mostly based off data from the 2018-2019 schoolyear and as such are not indicative of school performance during the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to that data, Dadeville High School is 31% proficient in math and 43% proficient in reading; 41% took at least one AP exam and 7% passed at least one AP exam. The graduation rate is 87%.
Benjamin Russell High School is 40% proficient in math and 46% proficient in reading. However, only 29% took at least one AP exam and only 3% passed at least one AP exam. The graduation rate is 93%.