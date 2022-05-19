Dadeville High School has been named among the best high schools in the state according to a national survey released last week.
The report was conducted by U.S. News, which annually ranks the top schools in individual states and across the country.
The publication reviewed nearly 24,000 public high schools in all 50 states, selecting 359 Alabama schools among their rankings. Dadeville High School scored 99th in the publication’s state assessment.
Tallapoosa County Schools system was assessed along with 138 other school districts, and ranked on six factors including their performance on state assessments and how well they prepare students for college.
Superintendent Ray Porter said the achievement is a credit to the school’s dedicated staff and that he and the board of education were proud of the students and faculty for their efforts.
“That's a huge honor. I think they were in the Top 100 last year as well. So Dadeville High School is doing a lot of things right over there and we should be very proud of them,” Porter said.
Deputy Superintendent Casey Davis added that this was especially noteworthy as all Tallapoosa County Schools have now been recognized by the publication at some point over the last several years.
“I think it also should be mentioned that all of our high schools have been recognized at some point in time since 2008. We had Reeltown a couple of years ago, and Horseshoe Bend before that. So all of our schools have been recognized,” Davis said.