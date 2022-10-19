Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
The outcome seems to have been worth the effort as Hand described turnout as high so far, with at least 75 guests attending Monday and more to come as the school will divide the festivities into three-days based on grade-level.
Middle-school students opened the event Monday, which has been followed by two additional days for high schoolers. Ninth through 11th grade participated Tuesday, and Thursday will be reserved for soley seniors and their families as Hand explained that the school is planning a special party for the graduating class.
Overall, Hand described the week thus far as a joyous occasion, and a time for families to bond in what he hopes will transform into an annual tradition.
“This has been really good, and we hope that we can start this and have it grow. We want to have the parents and family more involved in the community and in the schools, and we felt like this would give them [the grandparents] a way to remember when they were in school,” he said.
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures generally ranging from 27 to 32.
* WHERE...Much of Central Alabama.
* WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 9 AM CDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
