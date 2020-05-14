Staff and residents of Dadeville Healthcare Center have tested positive for COVID-19.
Twenty-three of the skilled nursing facility's 94 residents have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, which equates to 24%, according to Prime Management vice president of operations Brantley Newton.
Newton said eight people on the 133-member staff, or 6%, have tested positive for COVID-19. Those staff members are quarantined at home.
There have been three deaths of residents who had a COVID-19 positive test result.
Newton said the facility is utilizing the services of an infection control consultant and the sanitation services of the Alabama National Guard and Servpro.
The Alabama Nursing Home Association said more than half the state's 231 nursing homes have had a resident or staff member test positive for COVID-19.
Chapman Healthcare in Alexander City is also managed by Prime Management and has had 10 deaths in the last two months and eight of whom died tested positive for COVID-19, according to Newton. Since the coronavirus pandemic started, the long-term care facility has seen only a slight growth in the number of deaths at the home. The home averages four deaths a month.
Chapman Healthcare has had 34 residents test positive, some of whom were transferred to Lake Martin Community Hospital, with 10 testing negative and 16 remaining in quarantine. It has had 49 employees test positive for COVID-19 with 33 safely back at work while the others are still quarantining at home.
The home houses 181 residents in its skilled nursing facility.
Chapman Healthcare also has an assisted living facility where no residents have tested positive but two employees tested positive last month.
