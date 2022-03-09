Once again, the Dadeville City Council was forced to weigh its spending priorities, but this time it was the water system that prevailed.
The council voted 4-1 to help fund a digital water meter system Tuesday, contributing $120,000 of its COVID-relief funds to the estimated $350,000 project. Councilman Roy Mathis voted nay.
When it came time for public comment, however, Amanda Williams Motes criticized the spending decision, pointing out the parks and rec department's needs. Motes bought up a letter, sent by Dadeville Dixie Youth board member Philip Moore, that was read aloud at a council meeting two weeks ago, requesting the city's help on ballpark maintenance. Regarding a broken urinal, "If there isn't a crew that works over the parks, then where should I put in a work order to have that issue addressed?"
Motes said her husband works for the parks and rec department alongside the director Scott Baker.
"I agree that it need[ed] to be read," she said. "I also agree that it was a detriment of character to all of the parks and rec department, which is two people."
According to Motes, the city council cannot be absolved of the blame.
"We all know what the problem is and if you guys want to sit up here and act like you've never heard of any of this stuff that may be done over there, you are wrong. You are very wrong," she said. "You ought to be ashamed of yourselves."
Earlier in the meeting, Dixie Youth board vice president Mike Simmons said he had met with Mayor Jimmy "Frank" Goodman and Baker and was "looking forward to some resolution on some things that were concerns for us." At the suggestion of city attorney Robin Reynolds, Simmons and the council resolved to come up with a written understanding of which organization — Dixie Youth or the city — pays for what.
Councilman Darryl Heard called out Baker.
"Scott is over everything; Scott should be handling what's going on," Heard said. "That's what he gets paid for every week."
Unlike the police or fire chief, however, the parks and rec director is an employee of the mayor, not the council; Baker was appointed under a previous administration. Last month, councilman Tony Wolfe told the mayor "It's up to you to get it straightened out."
But Councilwoman Teneeshia Goodman-Johnson, who described the letter as "embarrassing" when she read it, said she does not consider herself blameless.
"I'm going to take some accountability today —I haven't been to this park to inspect, to see things, up until this problem happened," she said. "So I'm going to take some accountability."
However, Goodman-Johnson defended her vote on the water meters, saying it was a decision that benefits every citizen. Water board president Mickey Tarpley first approached the council in January, describing deteriorating infrastructure and water meters that are "just basically sitting there — water's going through it; it's never getting reported."
On Tuesday, the council agreed to contribute $60,0000 now and $60,000 later to a digital water meter system. Despite ethics challenges made by Mathis last month, Reynolds said the ethics commission had cleared Heard, an employee of the water department, and Goodman-Johnson, a member of the water board, for voting on the matter.