Dadeville coach Richard White announced Friday night he is officially retiring after 20 years at the helm of the Tiger football team.
“The future of this program is going to be in someone else’s hands; this is my last game," White said after Friday night's 45-14 victory over Prattville Christian. "I think they’re gonna be OK ... The future is there for them to build off and to be good in a couple years. Two or three years down the road they’re gonna be back to winning football games and doing what they’re supposed to do.”
White has won 137 of 226 games during his coaching career.