It’s simple but Dadeville First Baptist Church is hoping to “Light Up the Darkness” in a virtual prayer vigil Friday .
“Light dispels darkness,” First Baptist pastor Dr. Ben Hays said. “We are asking everyone to turn on their lights and step into the yard and join us in an online prayer vigil Friday night. I’ll be on Facebook Live leading a prayer.”
Hayes said the idea came to him as he was reading Judges in the Bible about the Gideons defeating an army of 135,000 with an army of 300 simply by shining a light.
“It is something simple but symbolic,” Hayes said. “We believe in the power of prayer. We believe God responds to those prayers and moves to protect us.”
Hayes said God can help everyone face the challenges of the coronavirus crisis.
For the last few weeks, Hayes said members of the Dadeville First Baptist Church have been coming together in different ways to practice social distancing.
“We have been pretty much online,” Hayes said. “Wednesday night and Sunday services have been streamed on Facebook and daily devotionals for children have been online.”
Hayes said the virtual vigil starts at 8 p.m. Friday simply by turning the lights of a home and stepping into the yard. It’s in an effort to ask for God’s help in this trying time and to remember no one faces the battle alone.
“It’s a different way to come together,” Hayes said. “We all need to pray a little more in these times.”