The Dadeville Volunteer Fire Department is about to get an equipment upgrade.
U.S. Congressman Mike Rogers (R-AL) congratulated the City of Dadeville Tuesday for receiving a $322,857.14 grant from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, funding Rogers said would help the city purchase a new firefighting vehicle.
“Tallapoosa County’s first responders are our first line of defense,” Rogers said. “I congratulate the men and women of the City of Dadeville for receiving this grant and hope it will ultimately help increase the safety for all local citizens. I am pleased to see the federal government is continuing to make these types of investments in the Third District.”
Rogers said the grant should be awarded under the 2020 Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program, an essential federal program which supports first responders across Alabama and the nation.
According to the Homeland Security Department, which administers the grant, the purpose of the program is to award funding directly to fire departments, nonaffiliated EMS organizations and state fire training academies. These awards aim to enhance first responders’ ability to protect the health and safety of the public, as well as that of first-responder personnel, with respect to fire-related hazards.