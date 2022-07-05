The Dadeville Fire Department submitted a needs assessment to city leaders on Tuesday, June 28, outlining urgent equipment requirements for the department, including a proposal for an additional fire truck.
Fire Chief Scott Atkins explained during a regularly scheduled city council meeting that the department is currently struggling to combat fires due to the city’s water system as the infrastructure’s design creates difficulties in supplying sufficient water levels for firefighting.
“The one that kept coming back to the top of the list was an additional tanker because without water we just can't do our jobs efficiently,” Atkins said. “The water system in the town is perfect for negative consumption: washing your hands, drinking water, all that. The quality is fine. The quantity — in certain areas — is not enough for fighting fires.”
In response, Atkins for the past six months has been searching for used fire trucks to purchase within the city’s budget as he noted newer trucks over $700,000.
Atkins added that he had first surveyed trucks that are ten years of age as possible contenders, but that those vehicles still were priced exceedingly high, so he began searching for older trucks.
“Those were still too high because you can add a little bit more money to a 10-year-old truck and buy a new one. So, with all the other needs of the city, I couldn't justify spending that much money on a 10 or 12-year-old truck,” Atkins said.
Atkins has, however, learned of a 30-year-old truck that a Pennsylvania fire department is selling for $99,000. According to the fire chief, the truck addresses the department’s equipment needs and is in relatively good condition with only 23,000 miles.
“We found one that is the type of truck that would fit our needs,” he said. “It has low mileage, but obviously until we go put our eyes on it and drive and test it to make sure that it's what we hope that it is, I can't tell you 100 percent that it’s the truck for us. But if it is in as good a shape as they say, then it is something that we would like to get as it would save us a lot of money.”
Atkins admitted that the sales transaction would take time as the truck would be available beginning sometime early next year. Even so, Atkins is requesting that the city dedicate a 20 percent deposit as he believes the good condition warrants purchasing.
Atkins added due to staff shortages, he also has spare funds in the department’s budget for the vehicle.
“Due to the fact that we posted for openings and couldn't find anybody to hire I actually have money in my budget already out of the salary account to pay for at least the 20 percent and possibly, if nothing happens between now and October 1, I could have 50 percent of the amount to pay for this truck,” he said.
Atkins concluded his proposal noting that an additional truck would provide the recommended vehicle fleet-size, which the department has lacked for ten years.
“I think that this will be a huge asset and may get our numbers back up with this truck and the extra water. So, there's lots of benefits,” Atkins said.
The Dadeville City Council is currently considering the proposal.