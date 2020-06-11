Despite low water pressure in certain parts of Dadeville, the Insurance Service Office (ISO) rating for the Dadeville Fire Department improved.
Inspectors visited Dadeville and the fire department in February checking firefighter training and fire suppression equipment.
“It went down just a little,” Dadeville fire chief Keith Wilkerson told Dadeville city councilmembers during Tuesday’s meeting. “We went up in training but we got to it up more.”
Wilkerson said the department previously had Class IV/9 rating and the new rating is Class IV/IV. The second number is the rating in the outlying area and one reason for improvement was ISO changed how it rated issues such as water supply in outlying areas. He noted there were areas for improvement and some things would need to be done to keep the Class IV rating.
“We have to start responding out of Station 2 on Old Susanna Road,” Wilkerson said. “Water pressure is also low on the southside of town.”
Water pressure is an issue the department has been facing for years especially in the southern parts of town according to longtime Dadeville firefighter and Dadeville councilmember Roy Mathis.
“We have had that problem for years,” Mathis said. “It depends on the time of day when industry pulls water and when the pumps for Camp Hill are turned on.”
Mayor Wayne Smith said the city is working with state Rep. Ed Oliver (R-Dadeville) and state Sen. Tom Whatley (R-Auburn) to get funding for a rescue boat.
“It would be great to put that at Station 2,” Smith said. “A boat ramp is just a few hundred yards down the road and could easily respond.”
Smith said funding would be through Department of Homeland Security and the boat would likely come from the U.S. military. It would include a pump for applying water to a fire from Lake Martin and could be used for water rescues too.
In other business, Mathis said Mike Parker told him roaming dogs had killed some of Parker’s livestock.
“Dogs have gotten his chickens again,” Mathis said. “He has informed me he has spent money to reinforce his fence and install a camera system. He wants to know if he catches the dogs on camera and knows who they are if the city will do something about it.”
Dadeville police chief Jonathan Floyd said he had spoken with Parker about the issue.
“I told him about small claims explaining the actions he has available,” Floyd said. “Hopefully he has some clarity on what he can do.”
Mathis said he heard from a citizen who feared going to the Tallapoosa County Courthouse last week.
“He wanted the council to know he was afraid to go because the protestors were out there and didn’t see the policemen out there,” Mathis said.
Floyd said police officers were in the area and things did not get out of control.
Smith said organized baseball and softball would not be coming to Dadeville this summer.
“The Dixie Youth Board has canceled the season,” Smith said. “The park is open and available for practice. Some teams are practicing for travel ball. Please maintain social distancing and use adult supervision.”
Keebler Park is still closed following the April storm that caused trees to fall and limbs to break.
“We have a crew coming in to help remove deadfall and widow makers,” Smith said.
Councilmember Brownie Caldwell was absent from the meeting.
In other action the Dadeville City Council:
• Approved recreation center rentals
• Designated July 3 as a holiday
• Set a public hearing for a demolition and paving grant project for Tuesday, June 23
• Learned a letter had been mailed about cleaning up the property at 198 McKelvey St.
• Renewed a contract Avenu Insights to recovery business license fees that have not been paid
• Approved paying city clerk Debbie Minor and assistant a combined $50 per day for managing the municipal election
The next meeting of the Dadeville City Council is at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 23 with a pre-meeting at 5 p.m.