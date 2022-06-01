The Dadeville farmer’s market is returning for another year, with the first day set for Sunday, June 12 at Pennington Park.
Park owners Kurt and Leigh Pfitzner describe the occasion as a time to mingle with the community and enjoy delicious homegrown food.
“One of the neatest things is that we have a lot of the same vendors coming here. They're like a family with each other and they'll go and they'll swap veggies and swap stories. It's a lot of fun to see the same people come back year after year,” Kurt said.
Although a tradition now, the Pfitzners recall afarmer’s marketbeing among Dadeville residents' most frequent requests when they first purchasedPennington Park in 2018.
“When we bought the property, one of the things that neighbors asked was to have a farmers market. They had always wanted a farmers market and many people had to go to Auburn or Alex City so that was one of our first priorities,”Leigh said.
So, the couple partnered with Alexander City’s farmer’s market to begin gaining knowledge and expertise.
“We're building partnerships across the river, and we'd like to continue doing whatever we can to share partnerships with Alexander City and event events because we want to make sure that we are a collaborator, and have an opportunity to showcase what both Alexander city and Dadeville bring to the table,” Kurt said.
Now in their third year, the Pfitzners feel that the Dadevillefarmer’s market has only grown in popularity.
“We have people waiting in line every time that want to come in and start shopping, sometimes before the farmers are even all set up. So, people are really anxious and eager to get in and get the fresh food,”Leigh said.
Among the fresh produce, residents can also find a variety of homemade products from local artisans, including jams, jellies and even other household items such as soaps and lotions.
As paterons shop, they can also enjoy live music at the park’s pavilion.
Dadeville’s farmer market will be held on Sundays throughout June and July from at 11 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.
