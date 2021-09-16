A former Dadeville Elementary School librarian is suing the Tallapoosa County Board of Education for racial discrimination, alleging she was demoted to pre-Kindergarten teacher and replaced by a less-qualified white woman.
Shirley Barnes, an African-American woman and 18-year library media-specialist at Dadeville Elementary, alleges then-assistant principal Diane Miller "created a racially charged work environment for Plaintiff (Barnes) almost immediately after assuming office" during the 2018-2019 school year, according to court documents filed earlier this month.
The civil rights lawsuit, filed in United States District Court for the middle district of Alabama in Opelika, alleges Miller, who is white, was given day-to-day operational control of Dadeville Elementary by then-principal Rance Kirby and alleges Miller was responsible for Barnes's demotion, a transfer which the Tallapoosa County Board of Education approved.
Miller has since been promoted to principal of Dadeville Elementary while Kirby has become director of the high school virtual program. Barnes continues to teach pre-K.
Tallapoosa County Board of Education attorney Mark Allen Treadwell said he couldn't comment on the ongoing litigation but stated "We have reviewed the complaint; we'll be defending it aggressively."
The complaint alleges Miller "openly criticized (Barnes's) use of materials regarding the civil rights movement of the 1960s and expressed her desire to eliminate the materials from the library."
In the suit, the former librarian alleges Miller ordered the custodian to throw away library materials, including Barnes' personal property, during Dadeville Elementary's fall break when Barnes was not at work. According to the lawsuit, "The materials thrown away were materials used by Plaintiff (Barnes) to teach about African-American culture, cultural diversity and inclusion. Miller actively participated in the destruction of these materials by helping the custodian throw away materials."
After speaking to her supervisor, the suit claims, Barnes received a "Letter of Concern" from Miller and Kirby, a 30-year career first. Barnes issued a rebuttal several months later "reiterating her concerns about the white-washing of the library and Miller's actions." Six days later she received a letter from then-superintendent Joe Windle informing her she was being transferred to teach pre-Kindergarten for the 2019-2020 school year. Barnes's salary remained the same.
According to the lawsuit, Barnes, who has a master's degree in library science and an education specialist degree, reapplied for her own vacancy but was not hired. Instead the school system hired a white woman with one year of educational experience and no library experience nor certification.
The lawsuit seeks damages for "lost prestige, emotional distress," the unpaid work involved in becoming a pre-K teacher — including the necessary credentialing — and the destruction of personal property.
On Monday, the Tallapoosa County Board of Education went into executive session for about 30 minutes during its regular board meeting to discuss the ongoing litigation. Treadwell said a deposition may be January 2022 at the earliest.