Construction is underway as Tallapoosa County Schools steps into the future with modernized classrooms and superior modifications, which starts with Dadeville Elementary School’s complete renovation.
The $3 million project is well into its two-month mark and likely won’t be finalized until at least fall of 2021 but the showpiece cafeteria will be ready for when students are currently expected to return to school in August.
“Basically we are renovating the entire school except that new front add-on that was done about eight years ago,” Tallapoosa County Schools superintendent Joe Windle said. “We needed to move the school system forward in terms of facilities closing the gap between our campuses and adding the technology and infrastructure we need.”
The No. 1 priority for the contractors is to have the lunchroom completed, which includes adding 425 seats and converting it into an upscale cafeteria-style room with WiFi hookups, round tables, booths and flat screen TVs.
“It’ll be like going into a Niffer’s,” Windle said. “We feed both (Dadeville High and Dadeville Elementary schools) in that lunchroom, which is over 1,000 kids a day. It was built in the ’70s and not designed to feed that many.”
The library is being redone to function as more of a modern media center with WiFi, round tables, sitting areas and a reading area for the elementary students.
“That library was so old; heck, we still had Encyclopedia Britannicas,” Windle said.
Classrooms will also receive upgrades to fit 21st-century standards with movable desks that can form different configurations and better technology.
“We’re going to more and more online instruction,” Windle said. “We may come back in August but it’s not going to look like the same academic instruction as when we left for spring break in March.”
Also included in this project is replacing the portion of roof that wasn’t upgraded with the high school renovations. New underground electrical and plumbing is being installed to add capacity and the transformer to DES is behind the lunchroom, so it had to be all redone.
While the classrooms will not all be complete in August, portables will be on site so one grade level wing can be worked on at a time while students receive instruction in the portable classrooms.
“We have five or six portables that were part of the initial contract installed and sitting for when we come back,” Windle said. “(Contractors) have been able to work ahead of schedule because we haven’t had any kids in that building since spring break.”
So it’s possible the project will not be complete until spring 2022 but Windle is aiming for next fall.
“I can’t wait for the teachers and support staff and students to see what they’ve got for next year when they come in,” he said.
The projects will continue to roll along as Monday the Tallapoosa Board of Education approved a bid for a new elementary school in Reeltown.
“Combined with those two projects we’re at about $17 million,” Windle said. “The next project I think we’ll be able to bid it out toward the end of next month, which will be the new auditorium at Horseshoe Bend School.”
These capital projects are made possible with the 1-cent sales tax committed for the next 30 years to benefit Tallapoosa County and Alexander City schools.
“We appreciate what the Tallapoosa County Commission did implementing the 1-cent tax in May 2015,” Windle said. “We drew it month to month for four years before we convinced them we needed a long-term commitment so we could go into the financial market rather than just collecting month to month.”