Dadeville Elementary School (DES) received special recognition from state officials, being named one of the best schools for reading instruction in the state of Alabama.
The school was named a Science of Reading Spotlight School, an honor that the Alabama State Department of Education awarded only 12 schools this year, including DES. The school was bestowed the award during a state education conference last week.
Principal Diane Miller and other school administrators were recognized for the achievement during a regularly scheduled board of education meeting on Monday, July 18. During the meeting, Miller attributed the award to the efforts of her staff, expressing appreciation to the school’s faculty as well as the school district as a whole.
“I always have the privilege of speaking about our school, but it's a team effort for sure. And I appreciate our board members, superintendent and district staff for being present in our building so often,” Miller said. “This was due to our dedication to our students.”
According to Miller, the school’s reading test scores have improved dramatically over the last several years. So much, that state officials from the Alabama Reading Initiative (ARI) felt compelled to highlight the school's great teaching practices.
“Our data had improved vastly from the 18-19 school year until now in [kindergarten] through third grade, and in literacy instruction,” Miller said.
During the meeting, the school’s faculty led a presentation in which they elaborated on the factors that influenced the school’s success, including an intensive training program called Letters.
According to Miller, the program is a professional development course focused on reading instruction. Overall, 13 teachers completed the certification training.
“It is very intense. It's probably the equivalent of a college course, and there was a lot of participation and I am proud of them [the teachers],” Miller said.
Miller added that her staff further demonstrated their dedication as many completed the intensive training amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Miller explained that many teachers had to pause their studies during that time but that they ultimately persevered.
“I can't praise our teachers enough because when COVID hit, it was rough,” Miller said. “So over last summer, we really encouraged our teachers to complete Letters, and jump back in and finish this. They did and we have had an overabundance of our teachers that have jumped on the bandwagon, and it just steamrolled from there.”
Miller also attributed the improved test scores to a healthy school culture, adding that the school has made that a priority.
“We've had a total cultural shift in our building, and I cannot say enough about that because that was our biggest need over the last few years,” Miller said “We just want it to be a school that was worthy of the amazing community that we have here in Dadeville because it is a very special place.”
This is the third instance that the school has been recognized by the ALSDE State Board of Education this year.