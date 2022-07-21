Dadeville Elementary School award
Principal Diane Miller and other school administrators were recognized for the achievement during a board of education meeting on Monday. 

 By William Marlow Multimedia Reporter

Dadeville Elementary School (DES) received special recognition from state officials, being named one of the best schools for reading instruction in the state of Alabama. 

William Marlow is a multimedia reporter for Tallapoosa Publishers, Inc. To reach William, email william.marlow@alexcityoutlook.com.

