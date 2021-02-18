Dadeville Elementary and Dadeville High School are switching to a week of remote learning starting Friday, Feb. 19 due to a staffing shortage, Tallapoosa County Schools announced Thursday.
Students will return for face-to-face learning Friday, Feb. 26.
"Due to a number of our essential employees being required to quarantine, Dadeville Elementary School will move to remote learning tomorrow, February 19 through Thursday, February 25," Dadeville Elementary principal Rance Kirby said in a letter to parents. "Teachers and staff will be on-site, delivering instruction via remote methods. Teachers will be in contact with you in the days ahead."
Kindergarten through second grade students will be sent home with packets while older students will be sent home with Chromebook computers. Students without reliable internet are instead instructed to pick up packets from the school tomorrow.
"We are extremely sorry about this late notice and inconvenience," Kirby said in the letter. "Our TOP PRIORITY is the safety of your child. We do not take that responsibility lightly."