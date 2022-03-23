Names were named as a clash with the Dadeville Parks and Recreation Department director came to a boiling point Tuesday.
"Scott Baker is the most immediate problem, sir," Dadeville Dixie Youth Baseball board president Phillip Moore told the city attorney, Robin Reynolds, at Tuesday's council meeting.
Moore and two other board members approached the mayor and city council to address maintenance issues at McKelvey Park, where the little league plays baseball, which have been accruing for over three years now, according to board vice president Mike Simmons. McKelvey Park is owned by the Tallapoosa County Board of Education but leased, maintained and operated by the Dadeville Parks & Rec, headed by Baker.
"Y'all made a comment that this didn't happen over one day, it didn't happen over two years, it didn't happen over three years. So whoever y'all have in charge of parks and rec is doing a horrible job, bottom line," Simmons said. "And for y'all to sit up here and say 'We're going to fix it now' and you keep doing the same thing that you've been doing for the past three years. You keep the same person in charge for the past three years. It's stupidity."
Simmons' comments were met with a round of applause from fellow attendees.
The Dixie Youth volunteers were not the first to complain about the Parks & Rec director in a council meeting, with councilmen Tony Wolfe and Darryl Heard urging the mayor, charged with the "day-to-day operations," to take action.
"It's the mayor's job to make him do his job," Wolfe again said Tuesday. Baker was not present at Tuesday's meeting.
But councilwoman Teneeshia Goodman-Johnson called for immediate action by the council.
"Let's stop 'his job, our job' — right now, tonight, we need to decide what we're going to do, because we don't have time to table it until the next meeting," she said.
At the request of city attorney Robin Reynolds, Dadeville Dixie Youth presented the city council with a list of the little league's maintenance responsibilities, as patrons of the park, and a list of what they believed to be the city's responsibilities that were now overdue. Top of that list was the burned-out lights, which meant the Dixie Youth board was having to either bring in their own lights, Moore said, or play somewhere else at night. Moore addressed the issue in a letter to the mayor and council last month, but with baseball season starting April 2 — and the next council meeting not until April 12 — the issue was coming down to the wire.
The city council passed a motion to solicit bids for a licensed electrical contractor the next day, to deal with the lights issue. However, no public action was taken on Baker.
"Truthfully, [I] feel like you guys want us to ask for his head, right? For us to ask you to fire him?" Moore said. "However, I am not a resident of Dadeville. I volunteer because my kid plays in Dadeville [...] But I feel like you guys want us to ask for you to fire him. That's not our place."
The Dadeville City Council went into an executive session for about 20 minutes to discuss a person's "good name and character." After the executive session, the council meeting was adjourned without any further action.