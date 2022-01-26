The Dadeville City Council tabled a decision on the use of its $253,000 remaining American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds as it considers new water meters and replacement playground equipment for the recently demolished "Creation Plantation" beside Keebler Park.
Mickey Tarpley of the water and sewer board approached the council Tuesday to request up to $175,000 of the federal ARP funds, allocated for pandemic relief, to install digital water meters.
"The infrastructure is deteriorating as well as the meters that are supposedly reading how much water we're using," Tarpley said. "We've got meters that are just basically sitting there. Water's going through it; it's never getting reported."
A more efficient upgrade would save the city on water and sewer costs, Tarpley said, but would cost about $350,000 upfront which he requested the city pay half of.
"We've got to do it. We're trying to not be overly aggressive but we've got to do something," he said. "If push comes to shove we can go borrow a large chunk of the money."
Councilwoman Brownie Caldwell asked fellow councilmembers to table the decision, however, as the town researches playground equipment costs. "If you use $175,000 for the water meters, is $78,000 enough to do the playground?" she said, referring to the remaining COVID-relief funds.
Caldwell said she had been considering additional playground implements, including outdoor exercise equipment for the parents and a splash pad water feature.
"That way we have parents who can come and, instead of sitting on their rear end and watching the kids play, the parents can have their eyes on their children as well as getting a fitness workout," she said.
The council resolved to research costs and ARP allowable uses before making a decision.