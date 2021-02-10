A child was asleep in his chair and audibly snoring by the time Dadeville City Council came to its fire chief agenda item during Tuesday's meeting, but the decision against reappointment was unanimous.
As of Tuesday evening, Keith Wilkerson will no longer serve as Dadeville fire chief.
The decision was foreshadowed in the last council meeting, when council members returned from an executive session voting unanimously to reappoint police chief Jonathan Floyd but tabled a decision on reappointing Wilkerson. The council said Wilkerson would serve as fire chief until a decision was made. On Tuesday, Wilkerson sat near the front of City Hall with his hands folded as Dadeville City Council voted not to reappoint him.
A handful of volunteer firefighters in attendance walked out of the room after the vote was cast.
"He will leave tonight and then we have to put up our job application for a new fire chief," Dadeville mayor Jimmy Frank Goodman said after the meeting.
Goodman said the posting would be up for about two weeks before they'd start interviewing and hiring.
"What we are looking for is a retired man because we can only pay a retired man," Goodman said. "A retired fire chief can only get so much a year, within our budget. So that's what we are looking for."
Neither Goodman nor the council gave any indication during the meeting as to the reason not to reappoint Wilkerson. After the meeting, Goodman said he had "no comment" on why Wilkerson wasn't reappointed and chose not to address any rumors.
"What is true or not, I don't know," he said. "That's why I don't respond to it — because it's something I really don't know. People will say anything if they don't like you, and I don't talk about what I don't know."
Wilkerson had been Dadeville's fire chief since 2014. Before that he served as LaFayette fire chief for 17 years.