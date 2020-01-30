The Dadeville City Council looked at affording three new Dadeville Police Department vehicles for the rest of the fiscal year on Tuesday.
The city council voted to buy a Chevrolet Tahoe with the $45,000 allotted in the city’s budget and finance two other Tahoes after a down payment of $31,000 coming from an insurance payment for a recently wrecked patrol car.
In addition to the wrecked vehicle, another police patrol Tahoe was recently hit by a deer and is getting maintenance done, according to Dadeville police chief Jonathan Floyd.
“We’re functioning with two Tahoes that are roadworthy,” Floyd said. “Realistically we’d be six service patrolable units and right now we really have two, or 1½, since the 2019 Tahoe (is at a) body shop.”
The police department is currently using a 2010 Chevrolet Impala and 2012 Tahoe, which were retired from patrol and have a lot of mileage, and a pickup truck normally used for investigation and administration.
Floyd said the department has been “making do” with the limited number of vehicles but greatly appreciates the city’s assistance.
Dadeville Mayor Wayne Smith originally said the department could buy one vehicle for $45,000, but two vehicles were needed Tuesday. The city received bids from Donohoo Chevrolet and McKelvey Chevrolet for $44,807.14 and $41,884, respectively, according to Floyd. The Donohoo offer included the police radar and radios while the McKelvey offer did not. Floyd said adding those parts costs about $4,400 before installing a camera system, which both added vehicles need.
Smith then decided Tuesday the city could purchase another vehicle with the department’s insurance reimbursement, which is something councilmember Brownie Caldwell inquired.
Councilmember Roy Mathis offered the suggestion of buying one with $45,000 and using the insurance and financing the other two until the 2020-21 budget is created to find a way to buy them. Mathis then made the motion for his suggestion and the council unanimously approved it.
The council also unanimously decided to keep its salaries for councilmembers and the mayor at $325 and $1,200 per month, respectively, for 2020 elected officials. Mathis made the motion to keep the salaries as they are and the council approved it.
“Let me say, personally speaking, I’m going to run for mayor and I am perfectly satisfied with my salary, which I give away anyway,” Smith said. “We’re working with the taxpayers here and that’s the way I feel about it.”
In other action, the Dadeville City Council:
• Swore in Tony Wolfe to the District 5 council seat. He replaces Dick Harrelson, who died in December. Wolfe will serve the remainder of Harrelson’s term through November.
• Heard from Smith on hiring Shelley Macon as the new Dadeville Public Library director. Macon replaces Abbi Mangarelli and will start Feb. 10.
• Was updated on the courthouse square project, which added two pumps to stop water overflowing on the streets and moved a handicap ramp. No completion date was given, but Smith said hopefully a progress meeting will be held next week.
• Approved recreation center rentals
The next Dadeville City Council meeting will be held at 5 p.m. Feb. 11.