A Dadeville city council member submitted a motion on Tuesday, June 28, requesting a no-chase police policy be implemented in the city following the death of a Chambers County deputy last week.
Councilwoman Teneeshia Goodman-Johnson made the proposal during a regularly called city council meeting, citing safety issues with the law enforcement protocol, and petitions that the Dadeville police consider restricting the department’s use of vehicle pursuits in capturing criminal suspects.
“The main thing I want for the citizens of Dadeville is safety,” Johnson said. “I want them safe no matter if they are at home or if they are on the road. I also want the people that are traveling through Dadeville to be safe.”
Goodman-Johnson explained that her request stems from the recent death of Chambers County Sheriff’s Deputy J’mar C. Abel, 24, who died on June 20 after losing control of his patrol vehicle while assisting with the pursuit of a suspect from a neighboring county.
According to ALEA, the officer was fatally injured after his assigned patrol vehicle, a 2017 Ford Explorer, left the roadway, struck a ditch and overturned.
Abel was transported to the Wellstar West Georgia Medical Center in LaGrange, Georgia, where he later succumbed to his injuries and died.
Goodman-Johnson recounted the incident during the meeting, and stated that she feels police engaging in high-speed pursuits increases vehicle accidents.
“No matter what, we want our officers to be safe as well as ensure our citizens are safe. If you are coming down the road and cut me off, that could be an accident right then and there. Maybe radio ahead and give a heads up that this car is coming with a good description, but the high speed chases I am totally against,” Goodman-Johnson said.
Instead, Goodman-Johnson would prefer the policy only be permitted for time-sensitive emergencies such as kidnapping.
“Don't get me wrong. Now if something happens, like a little girl getting abducted, we want you to get there,” Goodman-Johnson said. “If somebody is coming through Dadeville, and you try to stop them, again, more than likely something's wrong if they don’t stop. That should, however, not make us put our officers nor other people in danger.”
However, Goodman-Johsnon noted that the protocol feels excessive without extensive probable cause or for more minor offenses such as drug possession.
“Some of you may disagree with me, but that is okay. I’m good with controversy, but I am not willing to put me or you in danger,” Goodman-Johnson said. “I don't care if it's a little bit of drugs because Jackson Gap has a chance to get them. Alex City has a chance to get them. I want everybody to be safe. I want these officers to go home to their families.”
Councilman Tony Wolfe responded with his reactions, saying he felt the protocol is situational and depends on the crime committed.
Councilwoman Brownie Caldwell also chimed in, inquiring about alternative solutions.
“What’s the alternative? Is it spike strips or something else,” Caldwell said.
Police Chief Jonathan Floyd, who was present during the meeting, recommended pursuit policy be based upon the department's insurance guidelines.
“We're in the process of reviewing our pursuit policy, and without going into too much detail I do want to revise our pursuit policy. I do have the guidelines they suggest — they are what I think we should go by. I have looked over it and think it is a really good policy.”
Among the recommendations, the policy encourages the use of interior vehicle cameras as well as administrative reviews of situations involving police pursuits.
Goodman-Johnson agreed that the policy should follow insurance guidelines, but added she is requesting this additional change be considered.
Ultimately, council members decided to table the vote of the motion until the city council's next meeting, scheduled for July 12.