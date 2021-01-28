Following a 14-minute executive session, the Dadeville City Council decided to make one of two appointments Tuesday.
The council appoints who serves as city clerk, city attorney, police chief and fire chief. The appointments of city clerk and city attorney were made in November. City attorney Robin Reynolds asked for an executive session to discuss good name and character. State law allows the discussion in executive session. But the law specifically states discussion of job performance of council appointees is to be public.
Members and former members of the Dadeville Fire Department lined the walls at Dadeville City Hall as the appointments were on the agenda. After the council returned from executive session, the council unanimously reappointed police chief Jonathan Floyd but tabled a decision on the reappointment of fire chief Keith Wilkerson.
The council said Wilkerson would serve as fire chief until a decision is made.
Dadeville Mayor Jimmy Frank Goodman asked the council for approval to purchase a truck from state surplus to allow him to check on city workers. Goodman said it was a 2012 F150 4x4 with 236,000 miles and was $5,225. He said he drove the vehicle Tuesday morning.
“It drives good,” Goodman said. “It needs a little work from a fender bender. It will cost about $400 to fix. It would be something I would drive.”
When Goodman asked for a vote on the matter, councilmember Brownie Caldwell asked if other vehicles were available within the city or over in utilities. Goodman said none were at this time but the water department was talking about a purchase and that the city might be able to get one of those but it was unknown of the time frame of such a purchase. Caldwell made the motion to approve the purchase but as members of the council hesitated to vote on the matter, Goodman turned to each councilmember and looked at them as each vote was cast. The measure passed unanimously.
The council approved moving ahead to attempt to clean up the property at 115 South Broadnax. The home has fallen into disrepair.
“I think this is very overdue,” Caldwell said.
Goodman said the property is a black eye on Dadeville.
“It puts a nasty hue on the town,” Goodman said. “It is right there on the square.”
The council intends to tear the structure down as its beyond repair, but first it has to allow due process, ultimately holding a public hearing before demolition; and if the property owner refuses to pay, to put a lien on the property through the Tallapoosa County Revenue Commissioner’s Office.
Several falls have occurred since new sidewalks have been constructed around the courthouse square. Reynolds said engineers with CBG recommended a simple solution first.
“They recommend yellow paint on the top edge and side edge to make it visible from both directions,” Reynolds said. “They recommend trying that first before looking at other options.”
The council approved the purchase of a $111,500 backhoe from Caterpillar for the street department as the current one is nearing its final demise. Most of the funding will come from the city’s general fund with hopes reimbursements from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will refund the city’s expenditure. The city’s gas tax fund will provide $30,000 of the funding. The city had quotes for a John Deere at $110,000 and a New Holland of $108,450 but the Caterpillar is currently available.
“They would have to order the others,” Goodman said. “Caterpillar also has technicians who can come by often if needed and parts are available in Opelika.”
Tri-County Children’s Advocacy Center’s Kasey Pair asked the council about hosting a Rainbow Color Run at Keebler Park at 10 a.m. March 12. The council approved allowing the 3.1 mile cross using the park and city streets working with Dadeville Police Department for a route. Pair said the run was a fundraiser for the organization. Registration is $30 per person and $15 per child. Pair said it is hoped this would be a better way to let the community know what the organization does in a pleasant environment.
“We aid in child abuse investigations,” Pair said. “This would allow us to meet the community under a more pleasant environment.”
Goodman told the council he was working with Tallapoosa County Schools superintendent Raymond Porter about installing small buildings on Columbus Street at the track below the Dadeville Recreation Center. The buildings would provide a structure for school staff to use while checking temperatures of students arriving at school.
In other action the Dadeville City Council:
• Approved minutes of the Jan. 12 meeting
• Approved the reappointment of Frank Forbus to chair of the gas board
• Heard from Tom Albritton, director of the Alabama State Ethics Commission. Albritton introduced himself and made the commission available to the city.
The next meeting of the Dadeville City Council is at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 9 with a pre-council meeting at 5 p.m.