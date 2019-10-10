The Dadeville City Council finalized its food truck ordinance and tabled filling two spots on its gas board at Tuesday’s meeting.
City attorney Robin Reynolds said he revised the ordinance from the feedback he received at the Sept. 24 meeting and one of the changes includes having the municipal license clerk handle the food truck permit after it is received from the health department.
“I amended that, changed that and I deleted the reference to the (Dadeville) Police Department altogether as far as the application,” Reynolds said. “I also contacted the Tallapoosa County State Health Department in Alexander City because I had some questions about (the trucks’) hygiene practices.”
One of the requirements for Dadeville’s food truck ordinance is having the trucks near a building where workers can wash their hands.
“When I talked to the health department, that’s one of their requirements so I had omitted that from a requirement as far as the city is concerned because the health department, they require them to have the personal hygiene items and they have to be within 200 feet of a sink so we don’t even have to include that,” Reynolds said.
Food trucks also cannot be located within 100 feet of each other or a restaurant.
Councilmember Roy Mathis wanted to include vendors selling non-food items to the ordinance. Reynolds said he could add it to the ordinance.
The city council will vote on the ordinance at its next meeting Oct. 22.
The council then discussed filling two spots on the city gas board. Mayor Wayne Smith said members of the council brought forward many recommendations who were qualified.
Larry Woodyard, Joe Grabette, Ronnie Mask, Irving Cox or Mickey Forbus were recommended and the council tabled the decision for its next meeting
“All of these people are friends of mine and I’m not voting on them because all of them are qualified,” councilmember Dick Harrelson said. “Let’s see how bad they want it.”
Councilmember and gas board member Brownie Caldwell said all the candidates were good recommendations.
“You probably couldn’t go wrong with any of these and I’m not so sure the gas board knows that these other folks are interested,” Caldwell said.
Harrelson then made a motion to table the vote and Mathis seconded it.
In other action, the city council:
• Was updated on the courthouse square project. Smith said the construction is almost finished on Cusseta Street and crews will move to Columbus Street.
• Accepted surplus property bids.
• Approved recreation center rentals.
• Approved paying bills.
• Thanked the Lake Martin Area Dadeville Chamber of Commerce, Dadeville Beautification Board, Pennington Park owners Kurt and Leigh Pfitzner and volunteers for their help on the Dadeville Fall Festival.
• Voted to refund a deposit for an appeal for Tasheba Johnson to zone her daycare business on Adams Street. Johnson’s business was approved.
• Reappointed Richard White and Tom Zaponi to the water sewer board.
The next Dadeville City Council meeting will be held at 5 p.m. Oct. 22 at 265 North Broadnax St.