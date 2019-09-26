The Dadeville City Council debated a recent food truck ordinance at its Tuesday meeting.
The city council is reviewing the city’s food truck ordinance after receiving complaints of a truck that was parked closely to an established restaurant a month ago.
City attorney Robin Reynolds told the council the ordinance currently reads food trucks must be at least 200 feet from a restaurant and can operate from 6 a.m. to midnight.
“Right now we’re discussing modifying this rough draft,” Reynolds said. “That’s why I wanted to get comments from y’all (who) reviewed it so we can make necessary changes. One other matter I left: I wanted to see if someone would pick (on hours of operation for trucks). Right now we got hours of operation from 6 a.m. to 12 a.m. and I want to leave it there so we can have some discussion about what hours should they be allowed to operate.”
Mayor Wayne Smith decided 300 feet for distance should work for the ordinance.
Councilmember Teneeshia Goodman-Johnson suggested the hours of 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
“We need to be able to get a hot dog or something at a ball game,” Goodman-Johnson said.
Councilmembers Roy Mathis and Brownie Caldwell both said that was late in the day for a food truck to operate and trucks usually aren’t operating that late in the city. Councilmember Dick Harrelson suggested making the operating hours from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. but Smith wanted earlier hours for more options.
“I wouldn’t be opposed to setting up a breakfast truck,” Smith said.
Johnson said she wants to keep dining options open for residents and food truck vendors.
“They’re going to go to Alex City or Opelika (for food),” Goodman-Johnson said. “It’s just an option. They’re not going to (be open that late). … Like I said, I don’t think nobody would do it, but it’s obviously there just in case.”
The council agreed to modify the time from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
The council then agreed the application fee for running a truck in the city should be $25. Reynolds said food trucks must be near a place where workers can wash their hands.
In other action, the city council:
• Proclaimed Sept. 29 through Oct. 5 as family week.
• Heard from resident Shondra Giles about zoning for a home daycare. Giles was concerned about her residence being in the wrong zone and Smith told her to attend the planning and zoning commission meeting for it to approve it.
• Tabled to appoint a board member for the city’s gas board for the next meeting Oct. 8.
• Unanimously approved the 2019-20 fiscal year budget, which increased city employee pay by 50-cents an hour.
• Designated trick-or-treating time for Halloween from 5 to 8 p.m. on Oct. 31.
• Announced details for Police Chief David Barbour’s retirement for 2 p.m. at City Hall.
• Unanimously agreed to pay for a homecoming ad for The Dadeville Record with the beautification board.