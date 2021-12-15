One month after it came up in executive session, the Dadeville City Council is still waiting on the final bill for the courthouse square renovation project, determining which local government pays what and whether the City of Dadeville faces litigation from the contractor.
The improvement project, which renovated the city square into a one-way roundabout bisected by State Highway 49, was ostensibly finished over a year ago but the city and contractor Gillespie Construction have yet to declare it complete due to a dispute over the final amount owed for additional works. The original contract approved in 2019 was $1.45 million, though at the time city engineers warned the price may have been too good to be true.
According to Mayor Jimmy "Frank" Goodman, city officials were supposed to meet with Tallapoosa County and the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) earlier this week but city attorney Robin Reynolds fell ill.
"As soon as he's better we will have a meeting to see where we stand on the final quantities of the courthouse square project," Goodman said Tuesday.
Until then, city councilmembers are unsure whether Dadeville, Tallapoosa County or the state will be left holding the bag on the project, part of which involves a state highway.
"Why do we have to pay for something we don't own?" councilman Roy Mathis asked rhetorically at one point during the meeting.
The issue came up again during the council's vote on a real estate contract for a new fire department substation, which split 3-2 — with councilmen Darryl Heard and Tony Wolfe against — along the same lines as last month's vote to move forward with the $18,000 purchase.
"Not until we get the Courthouse Square paid for — no," Wolfe said when called upon.
Wolfe also questioned the location of the land purchase west of the city, where Dadeville Volunteer Fire Department hopes to build a second station, instead proposing a new central station on U.S. Highway 280.
"Putting a new station on 280, it's going to help business come to that industrial park," Wolfe said, acknowledging it was untimely given the real estate contract that had just been approved.
Fire Chief Scott Atkins agreed, but insisted on the need for a Young's Ferry Road substation.
"It don't have to be the main station, so to speak, it can be a satellite station," he said. "But we still got to have something on that side of town to get the coverage that we don't have."
The council has 10 years, according to terms set by the seller, to make use of the property. A resolution to build there has yet to be approved.